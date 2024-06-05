Mystics, in Partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Raise Awareness Around Gun Violence Prevention on June 7

June 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics, in partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund (the "Everytown Support Fund"), will raise awareness around gun violence and gun violence prevention for the team's annual Wear Orange game on June 7 against the Indiana Fever. Prior to the game, which takes place on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Washington will host Courtside Conversation: Gun Violence Prevention in Our Community Panel which aims to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and promote actionable solutions to create a safer community. The Courtside Conversation will take place at District E starting at 6:00 p.m.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Friday in June and marks the beginning of Wear Orange weekend. Wear Orange originated on June 2, 2015 - what would have been Hadiya Pendleton's 18th birthday. It began with teenagers who wanted to honor their friend, Hadiya, after she was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago a little over one week after marching as a majorette in President Obama's second inaugural parade. Now, Wear Orange honors Hadiya and the more than 120 people shot and killed every day in the United States, as well as the hundreds more who are shot and wounded and the countless others who are traumatized by acts of gun violence.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Washington Mystics for this year's Wear Orange game to send a powerful message: enough is enough," said Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action. "As communities across the country continue to endure the trauma of gun violence, it's incredible to see the solidarity from athletes, lawmakers, and advocates alike. The Mystics are constantly showing up for this issue, and we hope fans at the game will leave feeling inspired to learn how they can help end this public health crisis."

Fans attending the game will be able to enjoy a Boosty Collins halftime performance and during timeouts learn facts on gun violence prevention provided by Everytown Support Fund. Fans who purchase the Special Offer Package can pick up a Mystics Wear Orange t-shirt in the Gallery Place Lobby prior to the game. Wear Orange towels will also be laid down in seats for every fan in attendance. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos in the "I Wear Orange" photobooth located on the concourse.

All fans are encouraged to wear the color orange to the game. There will also be an opportunity for fans to learn more about how they can get involved in the movement to end gun violence.

To purchase tickets to the Mystics Wear Orange game, please visit www.washingtonmystics.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.