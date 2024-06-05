Rhyne Howard Named to 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team

June 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named to the 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team and will compete with the team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, USA Basketball announced today.

Howard headlines a roster of Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick and Hailey Van Lith, all selected by the USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team Committee.

At 24 years old, Howard is the youngest Dream player ever to compete in the Olympics. The Kentucky graduate also will be the first alumna of the Wildcats women's basketball program on the Olympic stage.

"Being able to be an Olympian this early in my career, it's exciting and surreal," Howard told USA Basketball in April. "I'm looking forward to bringing home the gold but also coming home with the experience of 3x3 and bringing that back to the W."

Howard previously represented Team USA and won gold medals at the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup, 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. She also participated in the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Springfield Stop in April.

Howard led all scorers at the Springfield Stop, totaling 36 points across five games. She averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game and earned the highest player value average in the tournament.

Howard becomes just the third Atlanta Dream player in franchise history to play in the Olympics, joining Atlanta greats Angel McCoughtry and Érika de Souza.

McCoughtry and de Souza both competed in the 2012 Olympics, representing the United States and Brazil, respectively. McCoughtry also represented Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, the last Dream player since Howard to do so.

The Women's 3x3 Pool Round will kick off on July 30. The United States, France, China, Germany, Canada, Spain, Australia and Azerbaijan are all slated to participate.

