Wilson's Season-High 36 Points Help Aces Start Commissioner's Cup Play with 95-81 Win Over Dallas

June 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - A'ja Wilson poured in a season-high 36 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and picked up 6 steals as the Aces improved to 5-2 overall, and 1-0 in the Commissioner's Cup, with a 95-81 road win over the Dallas Wings (3-5). Kelsey Plum added 20 points for the Aces, and Jackie Young chipped in with 19. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 31 points in the losing effort.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 29, Dallas 16)

The Aces used a 9-0 run to turn a 2-2 tie into an 11-2 advantage, eventually leading by as many as 18 points in the first period. The 29 points Las Vegas scored in the quarter are tied for the most the team has scored in the first stanza this season (May 14 vs. Phoenix). Wilson nearly outscored the Wings by herself, going 7 for 8 from the field for 14 points. Las Vegas' defense held Dallas to 25 percent from the field, and 16.7 percent from 3-point range. The Aces also outscored the Wings 18-4 in the paint, making 11 of their 13 shots from inside the arc.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 47, Dallas 42)

Las Vegas extended its lead to 20, 37-17, with 6:34 on the clock, but the Wings scored 12 of the next 14 points to cut the Aces' advantage to 10, 39-29. It was still a 13-point Las Vegas lead with 2:34 to go, 44-31, but Dallas scored 11 of the final 14 to slice the lead to 5 at the intermission. Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers with 14 points in the period, while Kelsey Plum's 7 paced Las Vegas. The Wings, who are the best offensive rebounding team in the league, outscored Las Vegas 11-0 in second chance points in the quarter.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 75, Dallas 61)

Although Dallas made it a 47-44 game early in the third, Wilson scored Las Vegas' first 8 points and the Aces pushed their lead back out to double digits, 55-45. Dallas got as close as 4 again, 63-59, but Las Vegas closed the quarter on an 11-2 run. Wilson (10 points) and Ogunbowale (9 points) led all scorers. The Aces made 10 of 18 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 from distance, while the Wings went 5 for 18 overall and 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 95, Dallas 81)

Las Vegas scored the first 5 points of the period, and led by double figures for the remainder of the game. Dallas made 55.6 percent of their field goal attempts compared to 37.5 percent for Las Vegas, but the Aces went 7 of 8 from the free throw line while the Wings didn't attempt a freebie.

KEY STATS

It has been 1,545 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered. In 2022, three officers were federally charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and civil rights violations. One of the officers later pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy, marking the first conviction in the case. A second officer went to trial on October 30, 2023, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict, and a mistrial was declared. Charges were refiled, and the new trial is scheduled to being on October 14, 2024.

The ACLU is currently tracking 515 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the United States.

Las Vegas made 48.6 percent of its field goal attempts (34 of 70) and 32.1 percent of its 3-pointers (9 of 28) while Dallas made 37.8 percent of its shots from the field (28 of 74), and 20.0 percent from distance (5 of 25).

The Aces outscored the Wings 44-34 in the paint.

Dallas outscored the Aces 26-11 in second chance points.

GAME NOTES

Wilson poured in a season-high 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. She is only the second player in WNBA history to record multiple games of at least 36 points and 12 boards in a regulation game (Breanna Stewart). She added 6 steals becoming the first player in league history to record a game of at least 36 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals. Wilson has recorded double-doubles and 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound performances in 6 of 7 games this year. She now leads the WNBA in scoring average at 27.9 points er game, which would break the league mark for scoring average in a season should she maintain it through season's end.

Wilson had 1 blocked shot, and now needs 6 to draw even with No. 17 Jessica Breland (367). Wilson has blocked at least 1 shot in 16-straight games, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA. Brittney Griner owns the all-time league record with blocks in 80 straight games, while Margo Dydek has the franchise mark of 36.

Tiffany Hayes scored her first points as a member of the Aces with a running finger roll with 3:41 to go in the first quarter. She finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

The Aces were without the services of Kierstan Bell (lower right leg injury), and Chelsea Gray (lower left leg injury).

NEXT UP

Las Vegas returns home for a Friday, June 7 meeting with the Seattle Storm (X-X). Tip is slated for 7 pm PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena, and the game is being broadcast on ION.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.