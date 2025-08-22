Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2025

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun secured the win against the Mystics, 67-56

Tina Charles was monumental as she lead her team to victory! She recorded her 12th 20 point game of the year. Moved into 10th place on the all-time games played list. She also moved into 8th place on the all-time free throws made list!

21 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL

