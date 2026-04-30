Connecticut Sun vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 29, 2026

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun defeat the Toronto Tempo 83-78

Aneesah Morrow: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STLS, 70 FG% Aaliyah Edwards: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 75 FG% Kennedy Burke: 13 PTS, 3 AST, 62.5 FG%

29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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