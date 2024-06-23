Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 23, 2024
June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm put on a show in their comeback win against the Sun, securing an 11-point victory. Their defense was the key to success, handing the Sun their 3rd loss of the szn with a final score of 72-61.
Jewell Loyd led all scorers with 16 PTS, 5 REB and 5 AST.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
