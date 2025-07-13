Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Sparks defeat the Sun 92-88 behind Kelsey Plum's 23 PTS, 3 AST, and 3 triples!

Azurá Stevens adds 21 PTS, 11 REB, and ties her career-high with 5 threes. Rickea Jackson finishes with 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, and 2 BLK!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2025

