Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2024
June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun advance to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Dream 69-50.
