Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2024

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun advance to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Dream 69-50.

