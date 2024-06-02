New York Liberty Trounces Indiana Fever, 104-68

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Sunday, the New York Liberty (7-2) defeated the Indiana Fever (2-9), 104-68, in front of a sellout crowd of 17,401.

At 7-2, the 2024 Liberty are tied for the team's best record through nine games in franchise history, matching New York's 7-2 start in 1997.

New York's win extends a nine-game winning streak against the Fever, the longest win streak against Indiana in Liberty franchise history.

The Liberty's 104 points set a new high for the team's all-time series against Indiana, and the 36-point margin of victory tied New York's 102-66 win on May 16 as the biggest win against the Fever in the history of the matchup.

The Liberty finished with a season-high 30 assists in the win as all five starters finished with at least four assists for the first time in franchise history.

With Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot each reaching four assists in the first half, the Liberty had four players with four or more assists in a half for the first time in franchise history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

New York scored 31 points in the first quarter, and the Liberty have had at least one 30-point quarter in each of the team's three matchups with Indiana so far this season.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, June 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1: New York went on a 23-4 run from the 9:56 mark of the first to the 3:10 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: Indiana went on a 14-6 run from the 6:37 mark of the second to the 1:44 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: New York went on a 22-5 run from the 6:30 mark of the third to the 1:14 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: New York went on a 14-6 run from the 4:53 mark of the fourth to the 0:48 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

With her jump shot at 4:12 in the first quarter, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton reached 2000 career points. Laney-Hamilton tied her season-high with 20 points on 78% (7-9) shooting from the field to go along with five assists and two steals.

Jonquel Jones finished with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 73% (8-11) from three-point range. Jones also posted four assists, which tied for her second-highest assists total in a Liberty uniform.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points and added two three-pointers to extend her streak of regular season games with at least one made three-pointer to 34, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA and one away from tying Shameka Christon for the longest in Liberty franchise history.

Kennedy Burke recorded a season-high 10 points to go along with two steals and two blocks, which is the second-highest stocks (steals + blocks) total of her career.

Courtney Vandersloot finished with nine points, five rebounds, and a game-high seven assists while making all four of her shots from the field.

Kayla Thornton recorded two steals, marking the first time since joining the Liberty last season that Thornton had multiple steals in consecutive games.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.