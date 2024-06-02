Fever Drop Commissioner's Cup Game at Liberty

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Indiana Fever (2-9) dropped its third meeting to the New York Liberty this season, 104-68, at Barclays Center on Sunday night. Indiana is now 1-1 in Commissioner's Cup play this regular season.

For the Fever, guard Kelsey Mitchell notched a season-high 21 points in 30 minutes of playing time. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith followed with 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. This is the third game in a row Smith has scored 17 or more points and posted eight or more rebounds. Fever guard Erica Wheeler came off the bench and totaled seven points, four rebounds and two assists for Indiana, and she is now two points away from 2,500 career points. Fever guard Kristy Wallace notched six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Fever and Liberty both scored 24 points in the second quarter, yet Indiana was down 55-37 at the half. The Fever quickly went on an 8-2 run to open up the second half to bring the score up to 57-45. New York responded with a 17-2 run and upped its lead on the way to the win.

Five New York Liberty (7-2) players scored in double figures on Sunday, beginning with guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's 20-point performance. Laney-Hamilton also recorded five assists, two rebounds and two steals. Liberty forward Jonquel Jones notched a double-double with 18 points and a season-high 13 rebounds, as well as four assists and two steals. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu posted 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, and forward Breanna Stewart ended with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists to cement New York's win. Forward Kennedy Burke came off the bench and added 10 points for New York, along with three blocks and three steals.

The Fever play at the Washington Mystics on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday's game will be broadcast on ION.

