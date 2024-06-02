Angel Reese and Chicago Sky Fined

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has been fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available to the media for interviews following the game on Saturday, June 1 vs Indiana, the WNBA announced today.

In addition, the Sky organization has been fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with WNBA media policies.

