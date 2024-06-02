Dallas Wings Fall at Minnesota Lynx 87-76 in Opening Game of Commissioner's Cup

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minneapolis, Minn. - The Dallas Wings concluded a five-game road trip with an 87-76 setback at the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night at the Target Center. Dallas trailed by one at the half before the Lynx pulled away over the final 20 minutes as the Wings moved to 3-4 on the year. Minnesota improved to 6-2 with the victory in what was the opening game of the Commissioner's Cup for both teams.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with a team-high 21 points along with a career-best six steals. Monique Billings was one rebound shy of her career high with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Sevgi Uzun had a career-best 12 points. Ogunbowale added six assists and six rebounds, while Uzun had four assists and three steals. Maddy Siegrist scored in double figures for the fourth consecutive game with 12 points.

The physical battle saw four ties and seven lead changes, with the Wings leading by as many as nine, 34-25, midway through the second quarter. The Lynx went on a 14-4 run to close the half from that point on to take a one-point lead, 39-38, into the break.

Minnesota went on a 7-0 run to open the second half, but Dallas would narrow the deficit down to one, 51-50, with 3:32 left in the third, before the Lynx made it a four-point game, 61-57, after three.

Minnesota would open up its lead in the fourth, however, as Wings turnovers proved to be their downfall. Dallas turned the ball over 11 times over the final 10 minutes which resulted in 14 Lynx points during that stretch. The Wings would finish with a season-high 28 miscues on the night which Minnesota converted into 30 points.

The Wings shot .462 from the field (30-65), .364 from three (4-11) and .857 from the free-throw line (12-14). Dallas won the rebounding battle for the fourth straight game with a 34-27 margin and outshot their opponent for the sixth time in seven games, holding Minnesota to a .451 field goal clip. The Wings assisted on 20 of their 30 field goals, marking the fourth consecutive game they recorded at least 20 dimes.

The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier's 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Kayla McBride scored a game-high 25 points, including a 5-of-9 mark from three.

The Dallas Wings return home to College Park Center on Wednesday, June 5, to face the Las Vegas Aces. It marks their first home game since a May 18 setback to the Chicago Sky. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

