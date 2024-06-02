Fever Continue Commissioner's Cup Play at New York

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever close out a four-game stretch in six days with the second Commissioner's Cup matchup against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will broadcast on MeTV and NBA TV.

Yesterday, the Fever clinched its first home win this season against the Chicago Sky in its first Commissioner's Cup game in 2024. All five Indiana starters scored in double figures as Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell topped the team's scoring chart with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith totaled 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Rookie guard Caitlin Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Fever center Aliyah Boston and Fever guard Kristy Wallace helped Indiana with 10 points each. Boston added eight rebounds of her own, a season-high four blocks, two distributions and one steal as Wallace recorded three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Indiana and Chicago tied in fast break points (11-11), but the Fever ultimately outscored the Sky in paint points, 38-34.

In its most recent action on Friday, the New York Liberty defeated the Washington Mystics - the only winless WNBA team this season - 90-79. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu fronted New York's win with a 24-point performance and three assists. Liberty forward Kayla Thorton stepped up and tallied 20 points for the Liberty along with a career-high five steals, four assists and three rebounds. Liberty forward Breanna Stewart posted an 18-point and season-high 15-rebound double-double, as well as five assists and two steals. Forward Jonquel Jones ended with a double-double of her own, recording 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mystics outscored New York in paint points (40-26) and bench points (37-4).

The Fever dropped the first two games of the season against New York, which is part of an 11-game stretch in 20 days to begin the regular season. The first meeting took place on May 16 with New York earning a 102-66 win, led by Stewart's 31-point, 10-rebound double-double. Four other Liberty starters scored in double-figures. Boston and Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson led Indiana in scoring with 12 and 10 points apiece. Boston and Clark tied for a team-high seven assists.

In the second meeting on May 18 at New York, Indiana lost, 91-80. Four Fever players scored in double-figures, spearheaded by Clark's 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Mitchell and Boston put up 17 and 12 points, respectively, and Boston pulled down seven rebounds. Indiana outscored New York in paint points (38-32) and had 16 turnovers compared to the Liberty's 20 the second time around.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty

Sunday, June 2

Barclays Center| 7 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

MeTV/NBA TV

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (2-8)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (14.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.1 apg)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (16.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 6.5 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (10.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Forward - Kristy Wallace (5.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg)

New York Liberty (6-2)

Guard - Sabrina Ionescu (17.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.4 apg)

Guard - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (11.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.4 apg)

Forward - Breanna Stewart (18.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.3 apg)

Center - Jonquel Jones (14.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.3 bpg)

Guard - Courtney Vandersloot (7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5.0 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: Temi Fagbenle - Out (Left Foot)

New York: Courtney Vandersloot - QUESTIONABLE (Back), Nyara Sabally - OUT (Back)

