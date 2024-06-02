Atlanta Dream 50, Connecticut Sun 69 Postgame Notes

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Notes

The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Tina Charles for the seventh consecutive time this season.

The Dream played in front of its fourth consecutive sellout crowd at Gateway Center.

The Atlanta Dream's record against the Connecticut Sun moves to 28-32 and 18-12 when playing in Atlanta, GA.

Charles led all Dream scorers with her fourth double-double of the season in seven games with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Gray followed Charles with nine points, one steal, one rebounds and four rebounds for the night.

Naz Hillmon and Aerial Powers tied to lead the Dream bench with seven points apiece. Hillmon also secured two steals.

Defensively, the Dream held Connecticut to a new low in points scored this season and recorded a new season high in steals with 10.

Atlanta's record in the 2024 Commissioners Cup moves to 0-1, with a total of $1000 donated to Helping Mamas, a local Atlanta-based charity.

Q1:

Both Parker-Tyus and Charles headlined the Dream's offense in the first quarter, with each recording four points.

Parker-Tyus finished with four points, two rebounds and one block. Charles recorded four points, four rebounds and one assist.

Nia Coffey led the Dream's bench production with two points and one block.

The first quarter featured two lead changes and six ties.

Atlanta outpaced the Sun in fast break points for the first quarter, 4-0.

As a group, the Dream shot 35% from the field, 12.5% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line.

Atlanta also recorded three blocks as a team in the first.

Guard Crystal Dangerfield found Parker-Tyus underneath for the layup to hand Atlanta the lead 17-15 with 17.9 seconds remaining to play.

Q2:

Charles led Atlanta's scoring again with four points, two steals and three rebounds, giving her eight points and seven boards in the first half.

Gray, Howard and Powers all recorded two points each.

Gray and Parker-Tyus both finished the half with four points.

Charles headlined Atlanta on the boards and was followed behind by Gray who grabbed two rebounds.

The Dream outpaced the Sun in points off turnovers in the first half, 17-16.

Atlanta produced 16 points in the paint during the first half, going 8-for-19.

Atlanta also recorded four fast break points in the first half, going 2-for-3.

For the first half, Atlanta shot 29.7% from the field and 100% from the free throw line.

Q3:

With one second left to play in the third, Gray launched a 3-pointer from 31 feet deep to cut the Connecticut lead down to 14. The basket was the longest 3-pointer of the night.

Gray's 3-pointer capped a 14-6 Dream run to end the quarter.

Hillmon led all Dream scorers in the third, coming off the bench with seven points, two steals and two rebounds.

Gray followed Hillmon with five points and one steal for the quarter.

As a team, Atlanta shot 38.5% from the field, 100% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free throw line.

Q4:

Charles headlined Atlanta's offensive production in the fourth quarter with four points, four rebounds and one block.

After starting the fourth quarter for the Dream, Powers added three points for Atlanta in the fourth.

Lorela Cubaj recorded a new season high in minutes played, playing for 2:20 in the quarter.

Defensively, the Dream held Connecticut to its lowest field goal percentage of the game in the fourth quarter at 25%, holding the visitors to going 4-for-16 from the field.

Quotes:

Head coach Tanisha Wright on the night overall...

"I feel like we're a much better team than what we what we showed today. I think we let our offense dictate our defense at times. And I thought it killed our confidence at times. We missed some easy shots."

Head coach Tanisha Wright on moving forward...

"We got to go back to the drawing board. Our task and our challenge is being consistent."

Naz Hillmon on the team recording a new season high in steals...

"When our shots aren't falling, we have to figure out a way to do something different, to start with defense and try to get our offense going. I think that you know, overall, we're pretty good transition offense team so we're able to get some easy stuff."

