Condors Playoff Passes Are on Sale Now
April 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs presented by Dignity Health are just around the corner and playoff passes are on sale now. Playoff passes lock in your seat and price for all games of all rounds of the postseason. The more we play, the more you save.
Playoff passes start at just $23 a game. Get playoff tickets for free when you purchase a 2023-24 Condors365 Membership or ticket plan.
NOTE: 2022-23 Condors365 Members (Full, Half, Corporate Flex) get the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs complimentary as part of their membership.
PURCHASE A PLAYOFF PASS
BUY A 2023-24 MEMBERSHIP
If you have any questions feel free to email tickets@bakersfieldcondors.com or call the office at 324-PUCK (7825).
