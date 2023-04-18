Wolanin Wins Eddie Shore Award as 2022-23 AHL Outstanding Defenceman

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to announce that Christian Wolanin has become the first player in franchise history to win the coveted Eddie Shore Award as the American Hockey League's outstanding defenceman for 2022-23.

Wolanin, 28, led all AHL defencemen in points (55) and assists (49) despite having not played for Abbotsford since being recalled to Vancouver on Feb. 18. His 49 assists over 49 games played this season stand as both the single-season and all-time record in assists for Abbotsford; as does his 13-game point streak between Nov. 10 to Dec. 9 in which he recorded 22 points (three goals, 19 assists).

The 6'2, 185 lb. defenceman was Abbotsford's lone representative at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, QC, which was the second AHL All-Star Game selection of his career. Wolanin's season has also been highlighted by multiple milestones such as his 100th career AHL game, in which he recorded his 50th career AHL assists on Nov. 16 at Laval, as well as recording his 100th career AHL point on Feb. 1 at San Diego.

The Detroit, Michigan native joined the organization when he signed a one-year, two-way NHL contract with Vancouver on July 14 as an unrestricted free agent. His performance in Abbotsford, along with his 16 games played for Vancouver this season helped earn him a two-year, two-way extension which he signed on March 23. Wolanin was returned on loan to Abbotsford from Vancouver on April 15 and is now eligible to compete in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Abbotsford is set to host the entirety of the First Round against the Bakersfield Condors, starting with Game 1 on Wednesday night at Abbotsford Centre (7 p.m. puck drop).

