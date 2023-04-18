Calder Cup Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
April 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are 2022-23 regular season champions of the American Hockey League and winners of the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy. For finishing first in the Pacific Division, the Wranglers have earned a bye to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The second round is a best of five series with the Wranglers hosting the first two games at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The remaining games in the series will be played at the arena of the Wranglers yet to be determined opponent.
BEST OF FIVE SERIES
Game A Wednesday April 26 7:00pm MT Scotiabank Saddledome
Game B Friday April 28 7:00pm MT Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets to see the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs live at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2023
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Game 1 Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Calder Cup Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Series Preview: First Round vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals' Kemell Suspended One Game - AHL
- Main Event to Host Roadrunners Playoff Watch Parties - Tucson Roadrunners
- Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno Responds to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin's Wager - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolanin Wins Eddie Shore Award as 2022-23 AHL Outstanding Defenceman - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford's Christian Wolanin Voted Winner of Eddie Shore Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Condors Playoff Passes Are on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Main Event to Host Roadrunners Playoff Watch Parties - Tucson Roadrunners
- Recapping the Regular Season as Bears Prepare for Playoffs - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Face Checkers in Queen City Winter Classic in January 2024 - Rochester Americans
- Charlotte Checkers, Charlotte Knights Announce Queen City Winter Classic - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.