Calder Cup Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

April 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are 2022-23 regular season champions of the American Hockey League and winners of the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy. For finishing first in the Pacific Division, the Wranglers have earned a bye to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The second round is a best of five series with the Wranglers hosting the first two games at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The remaining games in the series will be played at the arena of the Wranglers yet to be determined opponent.

BEST OF FIVE SERIES

Game A Wednesday April 26 7:00pm MT Scotiabank Saddledome

Game B Friday April 28 7:00pm MT Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets to see the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs live at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.

