Admirals' Kemell Suspended One Game
April 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Joakim Kemellhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Rockford on Apr. 16.
Kemell will miss Milwaukee's first Calder Cup Playoff game, Apr. 28 at Manitoba.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2023
- Admirals' Kemell Suspended One Game - AHL
- Main Event to Host Roadrunners Playoff Watch Parties - Tucson Roadrunners
- Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno Responds to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin's Wager - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolanin Wins Eddie Shore Award as 2022-23 AHL Outstanding Defenceman - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford's Christian Wolanin Voted Winner of Eddie Shore Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Condors Playoff Passes Are on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Main Event to Host Roadrunners Playoff Watch Parties - Tucson Roadrunners
- Recapping the Regular Season as Bears Prepare for Playoffs - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Face Checkers in Queen City Winter Classic in January 2024 - Rochester Americans
- Charlotte Checkers, Charlotte Knights Announce Queen City Winter Classic - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.