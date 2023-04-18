Admirals' Kemell Suspended One Game

April 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Joakim Kemellhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Rockford on Apr. 16.

Kemell will miss Milwaukee's first Calder Cup Playoff game, Apr. 28 at Manitoba.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.