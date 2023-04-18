Charlotte Checkers, Charlotte Knights Announce Queen City Winter Classic

April 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers and Charlotte Knights today announced that the Checkers will host an outdoor hockey game at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte during the 2023-24 American Hockey League regular season. The Queen City Winter Classic, presented by Pepsi, will be played against the Rochester Americans and will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

The event will mark the first time the Checkers have participated in an outdoor game as well as the first professional outdoor hockey game in the City of Charlotte. To date, there have been 11 outdoor games in American Hockey League history, including two at minor-league baseball stadiums (Rochester vs. Lake Erie at Rochester's Frontier Field in 2013 and Stockton vs. Bakersfield at Sacramento's Raley Field in 2015).

"We are thrilled that this partnership with the Knights has allowed us to bring an outdoor game to Charlotte," said Checkers Chief Operating Officer Tera Black. "Truist Field is the perfect venue for us to host this event, and our entire organization is looking forward to this historic occasion."

"We're very happy to bring the Queen City Winter Classic to Charlotte," said Checkers Owner/CEO Michael Kahn. "Every hockey team hopes to be part of an outdoor game at some point, and being able to host this historic event in Charlotte at a great venue like Truist Field is something we're very excited about."

"We're thrilled to be able to host the first-ever outdoor professional AHL hockey game in the Southeast with the Charlotte Checkers taking on the Rochester Americans," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "This game will be a wonderful addition to our Light the Knights Festival this winter."

Tickets for the Queen City Winter Classic will go on sale at a date to be determined. Season Ticket Holders for both the Checkers and the Knights will have priority access and will receive information from their clubs as soon as it is available. Members of the general public can sign up now to receive information alerts by visiting either charlottecheckers.com or charlotteknights.com.

The Checkers, who have qualified for the postseason for the fifth consecutive season, will play Game 1 of their best-of-three, First Round series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at 7 p.m., followed by Game 2 on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. and Game 3 (if necessary) on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. All three games are set to take place at Bojangles Coliseum. For more information on playoff tickets or season tickets for 2023-24, please visit charlottecheckers.com or call (704) 342-4423.

The Charlotte Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and play at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Since opening in 2014, the ballpark has been one of the most visited venues in all of Minor League Baseball. The 2023 season is in full swing and tickets for all Knights games this season are available at www.CharlotteKnights.com, in person at Truist Field Ticket Office or by calling 704-274-8203. Knights Baseball - Experience The View. The Game. The Fun.

