Amerks to Face Checkers in Queen City Winter Classic in January 2024

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will face the Charlotte Checkers in the Queen City Winter Classic, presented by Pepsi, during the 2023-24 American Hockey League season.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Triust Field, home of the Charlotte Knights Triple-A baseball club, will be the first of its kind in Charlotte and the 12th outdoor game in league history.

It will also be the second outdoor game in franchise history for the Amerks, who hosted the Lake Erie Monsters in the premier event of the Frozen Frontier at Rochester's Innovative Field (formerly Frontier Field), home of the International League's Rochester Red Wings, on Dec. 13, 2013.

"We're tremendously grateful to the Checkers organization for extending the invitation to participate in what should be a historic event for the American Hockey League and city of Charlotte," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations, Rob Minter. "Our first outdoor event in Rochester nearly 10 years ago was incredibly successful and we're excited for the opportunity to once again celebrate the great game of hockey in perhaps its purest form."

Tickets for the Queen City Winter Classic, presented by Pepsi, will go on sale at a later date.

