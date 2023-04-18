Main Event to Host Roadrunners Playoff Watch Parties

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have partnered with Main Event at 4700 South Landing Way to be the Official Playoff Watch Party Headquarters for all Roadrunners away playoff games. The First Round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs begins on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. MST as Tucson will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a best-of-three series.

The Playoff Watch Parties at Main Event are FREE and will feature the AHLtv broadcast of each game, along with food and drink specials, discounted play cards, prize raffles and more available for Roadrunners fans. Tucson will be wearing their White Kachina Alternate Jerseys for the First Round of the Playoffs, with fans encouraged to bring the Whiteout to Main Event with all three games in the First Round taking place on the road at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Tucson's First Round Playoff schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 19, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, April 21, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, April 23, 3:00 p.m.

For more information on the Roadrunners run in the Calder Cup Playoffs, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/WhiteoutCentral. The page includes a link to purchase Roadrunners Playoff Passes, which are on sale should the Roadrunners move on to the Second Round to host Playoff Hockey at the Tucson Arena, as well as Calder Cup Playoff T-shirts and pucks.

All Roadrunners playoff games will be broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Daily Roadrunners Reports on Tucson iHeartRadio stations (92.9 The Bull, 93.7 KRQ, Hot 98.3, KNST 790 AM) will air next week both leading up to and during the First Round series, and full Playoff coverage will kick off on Tuesday, April 18, at 5 p.m. MST on Fox Sports 1450 AM with Roadrunners Happy Hour live from Coachella Valley featuring Roadrunners Captain Adam Cracknell.

The Roadrunners enter the Playoffs with the AHL's leading scorer over the regular season, forward Mike Carcone. The 26-year-old was officially recognized as the winner of the John B. Sollenberger Trophy on Sunday, April 16 after amassing career highs and Roadrunners team records with 31 goals, 54 assists, and 85 total points this season, which all represent career highs and Roadrunners franchise records. The award adds to the list of accolades for Carcone this season after he was voted a First Team AHL All-Star on April 13, was named the AHL Player of the Month in December, and represented the Roadrunners and the Pacific Division at the AHL All-Star Classic in February. The team launched the #CarconeMVP campaign earlier this month in an effort to recognize the third-year Roadrunner for the 2022-2023 AHL's Les Cunningham Award Winner, which is given to the league's Most Valuable Player as voted on by AHL media and players. For more on the campaign, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/CarconeMVP.

