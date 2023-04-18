Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno Responds to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin's Wager
April 18, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - On the eve of the Springfield Thunderbirds' First Round matchup against their I-91 rivals, the Hartford Wolf Pack, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno responded in kind to a friendly wager posed by Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
A video message from Sarno to Bronin can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1EiMMcDY_U
If the Thunderbirds defeat the Hartford Wolf Pack in the Best-of-3 series, Mayor Bronin will present Mayor Sarno with gifts in the form of Hartford Flavor Company beverages and desserts from Hartford's Modern Pastry Shop.
On the contrary, should the Wolf Pack get the better of Springfield, Mayor Sarno's gift to Mayor Bronin will be Red Rose Pizza and White Lion Brewing Company beer.
The two cities meet head-to-head in the Calder Cup Playoffs beginning on Wednesday night for their first playoff series against one another since 2003.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the First Round against the I-91 rivals by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
