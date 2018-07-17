Comets Sign Kyle Thomas and Ivan Kulbakov to AHL Deals

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has signed forward Kyle Thomas and goaltender Ivan Kulbakov to one-year AHL contracts.

Kulbakov, 21, played in 22 games with the ECHL's Quad City Mallards, finishing with an 11-11-0 record, a 3.63 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage. The Gomel, Belarus native also appeared in eight games with the Cleveland Monsters, sporting a 0-5-0 record with a 3.99 goals-against average and a .861 save percentage.

The 6-0, 183-pound netminder arrived in North America at the start of the 2016-17 season, playing in 52 games with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL and finishing with a 30-16-5 record, a 1.93 goals-against average, and a .919 save percentage.

Thomas, 28, played the majority of the 2017-18 season with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, skating in 50 games and collecting 44 points (14-30-44). The Waltham, Massachusetts native also dressed in seven games with the San Diego Gulls, netting a goal and an assist.

The 6-0, 191-pound forward has tallied 164 points (61-103-164) in 219 games between the AHL and ECHL.

