Flames Re-Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to Two-Year Contract
July 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a two-year contract.
Gillies, a native of Concord, New Hampshire played in 11 games last season for the Flames posting a 2.88 goals against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%). The 24-year-old was impressive in the 2017-18 campaign for the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. In 39 appearances, Gillies posted a 17-16-3 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 SV%. Gillies has a career 12 NHL appearances under his belt sporting a 4-5-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .903 SV%. The 2015 NCAA Champion was drafted by the Flames in the 3rd round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
Contract Status: 2 Years (First Year: Two-Way/Second Year: One-Way) AAV: $750,000
JON GILLIES - GOALTENDER
BORN: Concord, NH DATE: January 22, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 220 lbs.
CATCHES: Left
DRAFT: CGY - 3rd round, 75th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft
