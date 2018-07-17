Flames Re-Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to Two-Year Contract

July 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a two-year contract.

Gillies, a native of Concord, New Hampshire played in 11 games last season for the Flames posting a 2.88 goals against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%). The 24-year-old was impressive in the 2017-18 campaign for the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. In 39 appearances, Gillies posted a 17-16-3 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 SV%. Gillies has a career 12 NHL appearances under his belt sporting a 4-5-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .903 SV%. The 2015 NCAA Champion was drafted by the Flames in the 3rd round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Contract Status: 2 Years (First Year: Two-Way/Second Year: One-Way) AAV: $750,000

JON GILLIES - GOALTENDER

BORN: Concord, NH DATE: January 22, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'6" WEIGHT: 220 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFT: CGY - 3rd round, 75th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.