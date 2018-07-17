Senators Announce 2018-19 Half and Partial Season Game Plans

July 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





After the release of the Belleville Senators' 2018-19 American Hockey League schedule, the team is pleased to announce seven different game plans for the upcoming season.

Ranging from half-season plans, to team specific, the Sens' game plans will offer fans a variety of options based on their personal schedules.

"Our goal coming into this season was to offer a variety of game plans that will allow our fans more choice within a smaller assortment games," Senators COO Rob Mullowney said. "By purchasing these packages in advance fans are guaranteed a ticket to our home-opener, the same seat to all the games they choose, priority to playoff tickets and, most importantly, a price that is better than our single game pricing."

All seven game plans will include the Senators' home-opener on Oct. 17 against the Binghamton Devils at the Yardmen Arena. Pricing for game plans start at $303.02 per seat (Tax & Surcharges Included).

The seven game plans the team will offer during 2018-19 are divided into three half season game plans and four partial season game plans.

Half Season Game Plans

First Half Season Plan

The First Half Season Plan will include the first 19 home games on the Senators schedule beginning with the home-opener on Oct. 17 and concluding on Jan. 5 against Charlotte. The pack features 11 different opponents with 15 of the 19 games being played on either a Friday or Saturday night.

Half Season Plan #1

Half Season Plan #1 features a variety of 19 Senators home games spread out over the course of the regular season with all games taking place on either a Wednesday, Friday or Saturday night.

Half Season Plan #2

Half Season Plan #2 features a wider variety of game nights while also providing a larger number of visiting teams, 13 in total. This plan includes not only the home-opener, but also the home finale on April 14 as well as three games each with Toronto and Laval.

Partial Season Game Plans

Toronto/Laval Game Plan:

This game plan guarantees you a seat for all six Marlies visits to the Yardmen Arena along with every Laval match-up. With the home-opener included, this pack offers 13 home games.

Saturday Game Plan:

Our Saturday Game Plan secures you a seat at all 14 Saturday night home games at the Yardmen Arena in addition to the Wednesday home-opener. This pack also includes the lone visits of the year to Belleville from Bridgeport, Lehigh Valley and Providence.

12 Game Plan #1:

The first of two 12 Game Plans, this package includes 12 Senators home games that includes three Marlies games as well as the lone visit of Hershey and Providence to the Yardmen.

12 Game Plan #2:

The second variety pack also features 12 match-ups that features nine different opposing teams including Grand Rapids, Lehigh Valley, Manitoba and two Toronto contests. Eight of the 12 games take place on a Saturday night.

All seven game plans come with the following benefits:

Same seat for all games in your package

Priority access to purchase tickets for Calder Cup Playoffs

Copy of Team Photo

Online Account Manager

Payment Plans Available

Senators loyalty program enrollment The 2018-19 half and partial season game plans go on sale Monday July 23rd at 12 noon. Packages can be purchased online at bellevillesens.com. Fans with questions on any package can inquire directly at the team's office via telephone at 613-967-8067 or by email at seasontickets@bellevillesens.com.

For all the latest news from the team, follow @BellevilleSens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. The Belleville Senators App is also available from both the App Store and Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.