Anaheim Ducks Sign Kalle Kossila, Kevin Roy, Andy Welinski to One-Year Contracts

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed center Kalle Kossila, left wing Kevin Roy and defenseman Andy Welinski to one-year, two-way contracts through the 2018-19 NHL season.

Kossila, 25 (4/14/93), has earned 1-1=2 points in 11 career NHL games with the Ducks. Kossila collected his first career NHL point (assist) in a 6-2 Ducks win on Oct. 24, 2017 at Philadelphia, and scored his first career NHL goal on Oct. 26, 2017 at Florida. Signed as a free agent on Mar. 30, 2016, Kossila owns 37-69=106 points with a +18 rating in 126 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego. The 5-10, 185-pound center set AHL career highs in points (21-33=54) and goals last season with the Gulls.

Roy, 25 (5/20/93), collected 6-1=7 points with a +3 rating in 25 games with Anaheim last season. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 9, 2017 vs. Vancouver and scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 15, 2017 vs. Boston. The 5-9, 170-pound forward joined Bobby Ryan as the only two rookies in club history to score two goals in less than three minutes in a 3-1 victory on Dec. 14, 2017 at St. Louis. Roy, selected by Anaheim in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, has also recorded 30-53=83 points with a +4 rating in 114 career AHL games with San Diego,

Welinski, 25 (4/27/93), made his NHL debut last season with Anaheim, earning two assists in seven games. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Welinski appeared in his first career NHL game on Dec. 11, 2017 vs. Carolina and became the first Ducks rookie defenseman to record a point in his first two career games since Alex Grant in 2013. The 6-1, 206-pound defenseman has also played 119 career AHL games with San Diego, collecting 16-48=64 points.

