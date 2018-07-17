P-Bruins Regular Season Tickets on Sale Now

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today that tickets for all home games at the Dunkin Donuts Center are now on sale at ProvidenceBruins.com. Each game features a special offer as well as a unique theme or giveaway item.

All Providence home games will be on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and fans will have the opportunity to take advantage of special offers based on each day. Friday night games are all "$5 Off Friday" featuring savings of $5 off tickets. Select Saturdays will feature a "$2 Dog Deal", with fans at each game able to purchase hot dogs for just $2 from doors open at 5:30pm until puck drop. Sundays will feature a "Save $10 Sunday" offer, providing savings of $10 off all tickets for Sunday afternoon games.

Each home game will feature a special event or giveaway item, including fan favorites like Dunkin' Donuts Mugs, posters, stadium cups and t-shirts. The team will also host a wide range of special event nights, including 'Kids Character Nights' featuring appearances by characters like the Minions, Avengers, Harry Potter and SpongeBob. Other special nights include Military Appreciation Night on Friday, January 25 and 'Star Wars Weekend' on March 22 & 23.

To purchase tickets or for additional information on specific giveaways and events, please visit ProvidenceBruins.com.

