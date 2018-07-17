Eagles Add Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit

July 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Turner Ottenbreit to an AHL contract. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defenseman recently finished a five-year career at the major-junior level with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL.

Ottenbreit posted 24 goals and 84 assists in 284 WHL games, including a career-high nine goals, 38 assists and 119 PIM's during the 2017-18 season, while also serving as the Thunderbirds captain. In addition, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native helped lead Seattle to a WHL Championship in the 2016-17 campaign. The 21 year-old blueliner went on to make his professional debut late last season with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL, notching one goal in four contests. He also participated in the 2018 Development Camp of the Colorado Avalanche, which took place earlier this month.

