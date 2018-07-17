Roadrunners Sign Angeli to One-Year Contract

July 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed forward Darik Angeli to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old Angeli recorded 24 goals and 25 assists for a total of 49 points in 65 games with the Norfolk Admirals and Rapid City Rush (ECHL) last season. At 6-foot-3, 203 lbs., the right-handed forward from Lakewood, CO enters his fourth professional season and has 11 games of prior AHL experience, coming with the Manitoba Moose and Portland Pirates.

"Darik had an outstanding season in Norfolk last year and we're excited to give him an opportunity at the next level," said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "Adding additional scoring was a goal of ours this offseason and Darik has proved he can score on a consistent basis."

The Roadrunners will begin their third season in the Old Pueblo with an I-8 Border Rivalry game against the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, October 6 at Tucson Arena. For tickets and more information on the club, call 866-774-6253.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.