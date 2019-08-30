Comeback Win Gives Series to Travs

August 30, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers came back from three runs down for an 8-6 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night. The victory gave the Travs the win in the series, three games to one. All nine innings featured at least one team scoring but only the third inning saw both team register runs. The Travelers bullpen locked things down at the end, throwing up four zeros to close the game. Matt Tenuta pitched the sixth, Austin Adams pitched the seventh, Kyle Wilcox pitched the eighth and Sam Delaplane pitched the ninth. Adams was the winning pitcher in the comeback with Delaplane picking up the save. All four Hooks pitchers who threw at least one inning were charged with at least one run.

Moments That Mattered

* After Corpus Christi went up by three, the Travs came right back and scored twice in the sixth. Cal Raleigh opened the inning with a double and came home on a Jordan Cowan single. Later in the inning, Nick Zammarelli plated Cowan with a sacrifice fly to cut the margin to one.

* Arkansas started the eighth inning by loading the bases on an infield hit and two walks while looking to take the lead. They got just one run out of it on a sacrifice fly from Jarred Kelenic.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Cal Raleigh: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* CF Luis Liberato: 3-4, 3 runs, HR, RBI

* 1B Nick Zammarelli: 2-2, HBP, BB, SF, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The series win ended a streak of five straight non-winning series for the Travs.

* It was the sixth time the Travs came back from three runs down for a win (matching their biggest comeback in a victory) but first time since May.

Up Next

The road trip continues with the first of four in Amarillo in the final series of the regular season. Left-hander Ricardo Sanchez (8-11, 4.03) makes the start against a yet to be announced starter for the Sod Poodles. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.