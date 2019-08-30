Hooks Set Club Home Run Record in 7-6 Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jonathan Arauz's record-breaking night led the Hooks to a come-from-behind 7-6 win over the Tulsa Drillers Friday at Whataburger Field.

Arauz, rated Houston's No. 25 prospect by MLB.com, accounted for four of the runs driven in on three hits, all of which either tied the game or gave the Hooks the lead.

After Connor Wong's three-run first-inning homer put the Drillers up 3-0, Arauz smacked a two-out, two-strike pitch into the gap for a two-run double to tie the game 3-3 in after one frame.

Wong delivered another blow in the third - a two-run double - as the Drillers held a 6-4 lead in the third. Chuckie Robinson hit an RBI single to make it 6-5.

The 21-year-old Arauz drilled a lead-off homer (3) the opposite way in the fifth to tie the game at six. It also marked Corpus Christi's 159th long ball of the season, setting a new franchise record previously held by the 2013 club.

In the seventh, he pulled a single through the right side to score J.J. Matijevic from second, giving the Hooks a 7-6 lead and the final.

Meanwhile, Chad Donato (W, 3-3) was dominant in relief after the Drillers plated their six runs over the first 3.0 innings. The Cypress native fired 5.0 innings of scoreless, one-hit with eight strikeouts.

Hooks starter Bryan Abreu was roughed up for six earned runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 2.0 innings. Willy Collado fanned five in 2.0 scoreless frames to bridge the game to Donato.

Josiah Gray, Tulsa's No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, couldn't get out of the first inning. He was charged with three runs on two hits and two walks over 0.2 of an inning. Ryan Moseley (L, 4-1) surrendered the game-winner to Arauz.

The two sides meet again Saturday at 7:15 p.m. with reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week Brett Conine (1-0, 1.50) taking the hill against Leo Crawford (2-0, 2.16). The first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field will receive a Hooks Legends Alex Bregman Jersey, courtesy of CITGO.

