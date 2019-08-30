Final Series Highlights: August 30 - September 2

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will welcome the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers) to Arvest Ballpark tonight - Friday, August 30th - for the final series of the season. The 5-game in 4-day series is highlighted by the return of Wizard Night on a Fireworks Friday (tonight) and Fan Appreciation Weekend (Saturday - Monday).

TONIGHT - Friday, August 30 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- WIZARD NIGHT ON FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK

- WIZARD NIGHT - The special theme night presented by SeaPak features activities throughout the night including but not limited to: Sorting Hat Booth, Harry Potter-themed Face Painting and Dueling Wands courtesy of Wizard Way of the Ozarks and the NWA Harry Potter Alliance; Characters available on the concourse for photos; Aquamerina Mermaid will be at the ballpark and available for Q&A and photo opportunities; Festival of the Faeries will be playing acoustic wizard music and doing magic tricks; Quidditch pre-game scrimmage on the field and lessons throughout the game courtesy of the University of Arkansas Quidditch Club.

- WIZARD MUSIC - Fans will enjoy Harry Potter and Wizard themed music and videoboard elements throughout the game.

- WIZARD NIGHT JERSEYS - For the first-time ever, the Naturals will be wearing Wizard-themed jerseys during the game. The players and coaches will wear these special jerseys that will be predominantly black, yellow and marron while featuring the Naturals wordmark logo along with a crest. These jerseys will be available to be bid on by fans via a silent auction during the game, which will end in the Middle of the 6th inning and ALL the proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Fans with winning bids will receive their jersey from their favorite player and/or coach outside the Naturals dugout immediately following the game.

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY - A spectacular fireworks show after every Friday home game. The show on August 30th is the final Fireworks Friday of the 2019 season, which is presented by SeaPak. The last Fireworks Spectacular of the season is on Sunday, September 1st.

- WHATABURGER SCOUT NIGHT - Scout groups can purchase discounted group tickets, enjoy a post-game movie on the videoboard, and have the opportunity to camp on the outfield grass following the game. Scout Nights are presented by Whataburger.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KIX 104 and the Arkansas CW

Saturday, August 31 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, DOUBLEHEADER - 4:05 P.M. GAME 1 (Gates open at 3:30 P.M.)

- FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY CRAIN BUICK GMC OF SPRINGDALE

- NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY OZARKSGO

- CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Naturals' cap courtesy of OzarksGo. Gates will open to the public at 3:30 p.m. due to the doubleheader being played between the Naturals and the Double-A Texas Rangers.

- BULLPEN CRAFT BEER BAR HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy an extended version of our Bullpen Craft Beer Bar Happy Hour on Saturday afternoon from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Weekend at Arvest Ballpark. Fans attending can enjoy half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options as well as a BBQ Sliders deal for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served at The Bullpen.

- LUCKY ROW AND SECTION WINNERS - Random sections and rows will be awarded prizes at each Fan Appreciation Weekend game.

- FAN APPRECIATION PRIZE WHEEL - For just a $1, fans will have the opportunity to give the Fan Appreciation Prize Wheel, located near the Main Gates, a spin to win a number of great prizes including Game Tickets, Giveaways, Gift Cards, Suite Upgrade and more.

- DOUBLEHEADER - Due to a rainout on June 23rd, the Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders in a twin-bill consisting of two (2) seven inning games. Game 1 will begin at 4:05 p.m. while Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after Game 1 concludes.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

Sunday, September 1 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 5 P.M.)

- FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY CRAIN BUICK GMC OF SPRINGDALE

- LABOR DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS WITH A BRAIDED NECKLACE GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF MERCY KIDS ON KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY

- LABOR DAY WEEKEND POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Celebrate Labor Day weekend with the FINAL Fireworks Spectacular of the year.

- BRAIDED NECKLACE GIVEAWAY - The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a Naturals' Braided Necklace courtesy of Mercy Kids.

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, CLIF Kid ZBar and 12 oz. Soda as they enter the gates courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ballpark, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the Labor Day Weekend Fireworks Spectacular. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

- LUCKY ROW AND SECTION WINNERS - Random sections and rows will be awarded prizes at each Fan Appreciation Weekend game.

- FAN APPRECIATION PRIZE WHEEL - For just a $1, fans will have the opportunity to give the Fan Appreciation Prize Wheel, located near the Main Gates, a spin to win a number of great prizes including Game Tickets, Giveaways, Gift Cards, Suite Upgrade and more.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Kids Merchandise is 25% OFF.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KNWA, Fox 24 KFTA, and Magic 107.9

Monday, September 2 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 1:05 P.M. (Gates open at 12 P.M.)

- FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY CRAIN BUICK GMC OF SPRINGDALE

- UNUSED TICKET DAY BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE WITH $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

- UNUSED TICKET DAY - ALL valid unused tickets from the 2019 regular season (season tickets, mini packs, and individual tickets) are eligible to be exchanged for a ticket of equal value to the regular season finale on Labor Day against the RoughRiders.

- $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS - Hot dogs are available for $1 each courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. at the concessions stands.

- INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card when you enter the ballpark and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

- PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Fans are encouraged to bring their gloves and arrive early to the final game of the season as they can participate in a pre-game catch in the outfield from 12:00 p.m. until 12:20 p.m. The first 100 fans will receive a FREE baseball.

- FAN APPRECIATION PRIZE WHEEL - For just a $1, fans will have the chance to give the Fan Appreciation Prize Wheel a final spin.

- FINAL REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME - Monday is the FINAL game of the 2019 season.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 93.3 The Eagle and Hot Mix 101.9

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark.

