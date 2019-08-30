Drillers Cannot Hold Back Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Tulsa Drillers generated a lot of early offense Friday night in Corpus Christi, but it was not enough to claim a victory. The Drillers scored six runs in the first three innings, but were held scoreless over the final six frames as the Hooks rallied for a 7-6 victory.

With the loss, the Drillers missed an opportunity to take a big step toward clinching the Texas League's second half North Division title. Instead, they had to settle for a small step.

Second-place Arkansas lost in Amarillo, so the Drillers maintained their two games lead over the Travelers and reduced their magic number for clinching the second-half title to three with only three games remaining in the regular season. Tulsa is looking for its third straight second-half crown.

The first 3 innings of Friday's series opener at Whataburger Field featured 11 total runs and took over 2 hours to complete. The Drillers jumped in front thanks to a three-run homer from Connor Wong in the top of the first inning, but the lead did not last long.

Starting pitcher JoJo Gray walked the first two batters in the bottom of the first before a run-scoring single brought home the Hooks' first run. Gray recorded two strikeouts, but he would not escape the first frame. A two-run double ended his night and tied the game at 3-3.

The Drillers did not score in the top of the second, and the Hooks took a lead with a run in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the third, the first five Tulsa batters reached safely as three runs crossed the plate to up the lead to 6-4.

From their, the Hooks took over the game. They trimmed the lead to one with a run in the bottom of the third before tying the game in the fifth.

The winning run came in the bottom of the seventh inning as J.J. Matijevic drew a leadoff walk and scored what proved to be the winning run on a one-out hit from Jonathan Arauz.

The hit capped a big night for Arzauz. He finished with three hits and four runs batted in.

Wong provided much of the game's offense for the Drillers. He also had three hits and finished with five runs batted in.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*It was an uncharacteristically off night for Gray who entered the contest with an overall 11-2 record this season across three different levels. The right-hander recorded just two outs while surrendering two hits, two walks and three runs.

*Wong had three hits for the fifth time in his past six games. He has now hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

*Jordan Sheffield worked two shutout innings out of the Tulsa bullpen. Of the six outs he recorded, five came on strikeouts.

*Ryan Moseley was charged with the loss, his first since joining the Drillers.

*Chad Donato worked five shutout innings out of the Hooks bullpen to pick up the win.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Corpus Christi, Saturday, August 31, at 7:05 PM at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX. LHP Leo Crawford (2-0, 2.16 ERA) versus RHP Brett Conine (1-0, 1.50 ERA).

