Comeback Comes up Short as Hops Avoid Sweep

July 20, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





The Eugene Emeralds' (16-19) late bid for a comeback came up short as the Hillsboro Hops (21-14) avoided a sweep behind a 5-4 win in front 4,321 fans at PK Park.

Entering the night winners of three-straight, including back-to-back wins over the Hops to open their three-game series, the Emeralds aimed to continue their effort of playing spoiler against Hillsboro who began the game two games back of Salem-Keizer in the NWL South Division standings.

It took only two pitches into Friday night's game for Hillsboro to match their run total from the prior evening. On the second pitch of the game, Jorge Barrosa smacked a Josh Burgmann offering over the short fence in right field, a solo shot to quickly put the Hops in front, 1-0.

In the second, Hillsboro added three more runs, the first two coming on a Jesus Marriaga single to left field that allowed David Garza and Jorge Barrosa to both score. In the ensuing at-bat. Kristian Robinson laced his ninth double of the season to left field, scoring Marriaga and extending the Hillsboro lead to 4-0.

Hillsboro scored for the third straight inning to open the ballgame when a wild pitch from Blake Whitney allowed Ryan January to score from third, making it 5-0 after two and a half innings.

In the fourth inning, the Ems' comeback effort began. Eugene loaded the bases with no outs after a leadoff single from Darius Hill, a walk by Chase Strumpf and a single by Jake Slaughter, and Zach Taylor wasted no time cashing in for Eugene, delivering a single of his own down the left field line, past a diving David Garza at third, scoring two runs to put the Ems back within reach, 5-2. However, a golden opportunity to add more runs fell by the wayside as Slaughter was caught at third in the same play trying to stretch, and Taylor was later caught trying to steal third in the following at-bat.

One inning later, Eugene cut the deficit to one behind another two-run inning. DH Caleb Knight led off the inning being plunked by a pitch from Deyni Olivero, and Jake Washer followed two batters later with his first hit as an Emerald, a double down the right field line to put runners at second and third with one out. Two pitches later, Fernando Kelli made it a one-run game with a double of his own, bringing home both Knight and Washer to cut Hillsboro's lead to 5-4.

However, that was all the offense either side could muster the rest of the way as both pitching staffs clamped down and the Hops escaped Eugene with a 5-4 win in the series finale.

Emeralds starting pitcher Josh Burgmann encountered his first bit of adversity in his pro career, tossing only 1.2 innings while allowing five hits, four runs (all earned), and two walks along with two strikeouts.

Outfielder-turned-pitcher Brandon Hughes put forth a strong effort in relief for the Emeralds, his first pitching appearance at PK Park since making the switch from outfielder this past offseason. The left-hander tossed 2.0 scoreless, hitless innings while allowing no walks and striking out three Hops batters.

The Ems now head north for a three-game series against the Hops at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, the final three games of the first half, before returning home to start the second half on July 23 against the Boise Hawks.

You can find the full promotional schedule for the 2019 Eugene Emeralds season by visiting www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.