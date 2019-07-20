Boise Falls 4-3 in Walk off Win for Volcanoes

KEIZER, OR - Michael Toglia and Aaron Schunk both hit home runs in a 4-3 loss to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) in a battle throughout the ballgame.

Besides the home runs, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) scored with some creative plays in the top of the second. Joe Aeilts smacked a leadoff triple to start off matters and then Yorvis Torrealba knocked him in with a sacrifice fly out to left field, making it 1-0 Boise.

The Volcanoes then struck back in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI-single from Hunter Bishop that tied it at 1-1.

Jeffri Ocando made his sixth start of the season and tossed one of his best of the year. He went six innings, allowing only five hits and no earned runs along with five strikeouts. This marks the fourth consecutive start where Ocando has allowed two or less earned runs.

In the top of the sixth inning, Schunk blasted his third home run of the season over the right field wall to give Boise the advantage at 2-1. Salem-Keizer would tie it back up in the home half of the eighth inning with an RBI-single from Logan Wyatt.

Leading off the top of the ninth, Toglia launched his fourth home run of the year over right field, tying the game up at 3-3.

The bottom of the ninth, Alexander Canario hit a leadoff triple and then with one out, Yorlis Rodriguez hit a line drive into left field to lock the walk off victory for the Volcanoes at 4-3.

Salem-Keizer and Boise will head to Memorial Stadium for the first of a three-game series with a first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

