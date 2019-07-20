C's Salvage Series Finale with 7-2 Win over Spokane

(Avista Stadium - Spokane, WA) - Spokane committed five errors, walked seven Canadians hitters, hit two more and allowed nine hits which was more than enough for Vancouver to salvage the finale of a three-game series against the Indians on Friday night.

3B Jesus Lopez and 2B Tanner Morris had multi-hit nights for the Canadians as Vancouver chased Indians starter RHP Theo McDowell in the top of the 1st inning scoring four runs on a pair of hits, three walks and an error to set the tone. An inning later and vancouver plated three more runs which was highlighted by a RBI triple from SS Trevor Schwecke that scored 2B Tanner Morris (hit by pitch).

While the Canadians were stockpiling runs, starter RHP Nick Fraze was putting in three perfect innings of work facing the minimum, striking out two before turning the ball over to the bullpen. RHP Jared DiCesare made his C's debut on Friday going 3 2/3 innings allowing three hits striking out four. Two of the three hits DiCesare allowed were solo home runs to Spokane DH David Garcia, his 2nd and 3rd of the summer.

LHP Grayson Huffman (1.1IP) and RHP Andy McGuire (1.0IP) shut the door on the Indians offense securing the 12th win of Vancouver's season.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 12-23 (.343) while Spokane falls to 20-15 (.571) through 35 first half games. Vancouver now heads home to wrap up the first half with a three game series against Tri-City starting Saturday at 7:05pm. The game can be heard on Sportsnet 650 and seen across the country on Sportsnet Pacific starting at 7:00pm.

