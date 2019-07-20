Hot Hitting Lifts Tri-City over Everett

July 20, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





In front of 3,474 fans at Gesa Stadium on Friday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-19) earned the 6-5 win over the Everett AquaSox (17-18). The offense delivered at the plate throughout the night, finishing the game with 12 hits.

Tri-City suffered a scare in the top of the ninth inning after the AquaSox produced an impressive comeback bid. The five-run lead the Dust Devils started the inning with was cut down to just a one-run edge. Despite the rally Tri-City reliever Deivy Mendez struck out Miguel Perez to slam the door shut on the AquaSox for the final out of the game. Jordy Barley led the way in the hit parade for the Dust Devils. Barley had three hits, while Kelvin Melean, Matthew Acosta and Tre Carter contributed multi-hit games.

The Dust Devils will now hit the road to begin a road three-game series with the Vancouver Canadians. Left-hander Ethan Elliott will start the opener on Saturday night. The Dust Devils will return to Gesa Stadium on Tuesday to start a three-game series against the Spokane Indians. Tuesday will Postgame Bread Giveaway Night presented by Bimbo Bakeries. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

