AquaSox Drop Rubber Game in Tri-City
July 20, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
PASCO, Wash. -- Jordy Barley had three hits and scored two runs as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Everett AquaSox 6-5 on Friday before a crowd of 3.474 at Gesa Stadium.
Tri-City started the scoring in the second inning when Alison Quintero hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jack Stronach.
After Tri-City added a run in the fifth on a single by Kelvin Melean, the AquaSox cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Patrick Frick hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Joseph.
Everett saw its comeback attempt come up short after Trent Tingelstad hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to help cut the Tri-City lead to 6-5.
Tri-City starter Angel Acevedo (1-2) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Kelvin Nunez (1-2) took the loss after allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings.
Joseph batted 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored.
