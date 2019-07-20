Barrosa and Marriaga Get Hops Back on Track

The Hillsboro Hops snapped a two game losing streak Friday night against the Eugene Emeralds to stay in the thick of the playoff race with the first half winding down. Unfortunately for the Hops, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes also won to preserve their two game lead with three games remaining in the first half. The winner of the first half is guaranteed home advantage in the playoffs.

Tyler Holton got the start for the Hops and set the tone with two scoreless innings, while only allowing one hit. Deyni Olivero took over and was not in his typical dominant form, allowing four earned runs over four frames.

The Hops offense came through in a big way, beginning with Jorge Barrosa's first home run of the season, a solo shot off Cubs fifth rounder out of the University of Washington Josh Burgmann in the top of the first. Hillsboro wasted no time tagging Burgmann for three more earned runs in the top of the second. Jesus Marriage came through yet again with a 2-RBI bases loaded single. Kristian Robinson then drove in Steven Leyton with a double. Ryan January scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third for the Hops final run.

Hillsboro's bullpen gave no leeway as they have done time and time again. Erin Baldwin (2-1) got the win and pitched two scoreless innings, while Bryan Menendez recorded his fifth save of the season.

The Hops will resume their six game stretch against the Emeralds on Saturday night in Hillsboro. Game start time is 7:05 and the pregame show airs on NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM.

