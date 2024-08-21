Columbus Crew Tops Philadelphia Union

August 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced off against Columbus Crew on Wednesday night at Lower.com Field in the 2024 Leagues Cup semifinals, falling 3-1. With the loss, the Union are eliminated with Columbus advancing to the Leagues Cup Final. Columbus opened up the scoring in the 12th minute with a goal from Diego Rossi. Midfielder Dániel Gazdag leveled the score when he scored his sixth career Leagues Cup goal in the 32nd minute. Diego Rossi scored for the second time in the 43rd minute to give Columbus the lead. In the second half, Cucho Hernández extended Columbus' lead in the 53rd minute. The Union logged nine shots with five shots on target, but could not find the back of the net.

The Union are back at Subaru Park on Sunday, August 25th (4:30 p.m. ET), as they seek to secure a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth and will face off against either Los Angeles FC or Colorado Rapids.

Columbus Crew 3 - Philadelphia Union 1

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Kyle Atkins

4TH: Jon Freeman

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Weather: 70 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Diego Rossi (unassisted) 12'

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (unassisted) 32'

CLB - Diego Rossi (Ramírez) 43'

CLB - Cucho Hernández (unassisted) 53'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Sean Zawadzki (caution) 49'

PHI - Jesús Bueno (caution) 90'+1'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel (Olivier Mbaizo 75'), Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner; Leon Flach (Jesús Bueno 65'), Alejandro Bedoya (Jeremy Rafanello 90'), Jack McGlynn (Danley Jean Jacques 66'), Dániel Gazdag, Quinn Sullivan; Mikael Uhre (Sam Adeniran 65').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Holden Trent; Markus Anderson, Olwethu Makhanya, CJ Olney Jr.; Damion Lowe; Chris Donovan.

Columbus Crew: Patrick Shulte; Steven Moreira, Rudy Camacho, Yevhen Cheberko, Mohamed Farsi; Sean Zawadzki, Darlington Nagbe; Max Arfsten (Malte Amundsen 88'), Christian Ramírez (Dylan Chambost 89'), Diego Rossi (Alexandru Matan 89'), Cucho Hernández.

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Hagen; Andrés Herrera, DeJuan Jones, Derrick Jones, Yaw Yeboah; Jacen Russell-Rowe, Aziel Jackson, Alexandru Matan; Taha Habroune.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag leads the Union in Leagues Cup goals after scoring his sixth against Columbus Crew.

Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques made his Union debut tonight.

