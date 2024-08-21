Alec Kann Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery
August 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Alec Kann has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn muscle in his hip and will miss the remainder of the 2024 Major League Soccer season, the club announced today.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Mahmoud Almasri at Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Kann, 34, made three appearances for FC Cincinnati this season and signed a contract extension through the 2025 season in June of this year. Since joining the Orange and Blue in 2022, Kann has made 20 appearances, all starts, for the club.
Everyone at the club wishes Alec a successful recovery and we look forward to his return.
