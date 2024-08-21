Forward Idan Toklomati Joins from Maccabi Petah Tikva

August 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Forward Idan Toklomati has joined the organization from Israeli club Maccabi Petah Tikva on a contract with Crown Legacy FC.

The deal was completed before the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.

Toklomati, 19, has made 70 appearances for Maccabi Petah Tikva since his debut in 2022 as a 17-year-old. He has scored 17 goals and added seven assists across all competitions.

"We're very excited to welcome another young, international talent to Charlotte and Idan is a player we've been tracking for some time," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He's a goal hungry, versatile forward who possesses a great mix of pace and technical ability. At only 19 years of age, he has already amassed 70 appearances at the senior level and debuted for the Israeli national team in key European qualifiers. We're delighted Idan chose our organization as the best place for his professional development and everyone at the Club welcomes him to Charlotte."

The forward helped his club earn promotion to the Israeli Premier League following a stellar 11 goal campaign in 2022/23 and proceeded to score five goals during his debut season in the topflight in 2023/24.

Toklomati made his Israel national team debut last year and has four senior caps to his resume with all coming in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He was with Israel at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics as an alternate.

The forward helped Israel to deep runs in multiple youth international tournaments. He played five matches as Israel made the semifinals at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Toklomati featured in the final of 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship as Israel finished runners-up to England.

