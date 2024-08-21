Toronto FC Loan Forward Cassius Mailula to Wydad Athletic Club

August 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has sent forward Cassius Mailula on loan to Moroccan club Wydad Athletic Club of the Botola Pro (First Division) through July 31, 2025. Wydad AC will have the option to exercise a permanent transfer for Mailula at the end of this loan.

Mailula, 23, made a combined eight appearances, scoring two goals and recording one assist for TFC across all competitions (MLS regular season and Canadian Championship) since signing with the Reds on July 28, 2023. The forward made his Toronto FC debut against Columbus Crew on August 26, 2023, and registered his first goal for the club against Simcoe County Rovers in the first round of the 2024 Canadian Championship on April 24, 2024.

The Limpopo, South Africa native joined Toronto FC from Mamelodi Sundowns FC of the DStv Premiership (South Africa, First Division), where he registered 16 goals and five assists in 32 matches across all competitions.

Internationally, Mailula has earned two caps with the South African National Team including his debut against Liberia in an African Cup of Nations Qualification match on March 24, 2023.

