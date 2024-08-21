Columbus Crew Takes Win from Philadelphia Union

August 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's match on Wednesday evening.

The Crew won 3-1 against the Philadelphia Union in tonight's Leagues Cup Semifinals at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

With tonight's result, the Black & Gold advance to the Leagues Cup Final for the first time and host LAFC on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Lower.com Field at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the Crew earned a berth into the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. With a win in the Leagues Cup Final, Columbus would earn a bye into the Round of 16.

Columbus have reached three finals in a nine-month span after reaching the 2023 MLS Cup Final in December and the Concacaf Champions Cup Final in June.

The Crew are 5-0-2 all time in Leagues Cup play.

The Black & Gold are unbeaten in their last eight home matches (six wins, two draws) across all competitions.

Forward Diego Rossi scored twice for the Crew (12th and the 43rd minute) to reach 18 goals across all competitions with the Crew in 2024.

Rossi now has six goals in this year's edition of the Leagues Cup and sits first in the Golden Boot race despite the Club's bye into the Round of 32.

Rossi has 11 goals and 16 goal contributions in his past 11 matches.

Forward Christian Ramirez set up Rossi's second goal, marking his sixth assist across all competitions.

In 2024, the Uruguayan has 26 goal contributions (16 goals, 10 assists) across all competitions. In MLS play, he has 19 goal contributions (nine goals, 10 assists), his most since 2019.

Forward Cucho Hernández scored the third goal for Columbus, finding the net in the 53rd minute of the match.

Hernández registered his 50th goal in 81 matches for the Crew across all competitions. He currently ranks sixth in Club history for total goals.

The Colombian has recorded 32 goals and 44 goal contributions in his last 42 appearances across all competitions.

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was 12,784.

The Black & Gold advance to the Leagues Cup Final against LAFC on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio [7:15 P.M. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

General tickets for Sunday's match go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. LAFC

Leagues Cup | Final

Sunday, Aug. 25 - 7:15 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

