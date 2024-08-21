LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, August 24

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for their home match against Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before gates open at for Saturday's match between LA and Atlanta. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here. Additionally, a live podcast recording with Corner of the Galaxy, presented by Purina, will also take place from 5:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. PT at Galaxy Park on Saturday, Aug. 24. AJ DeLaGarza, who will join the show at approximately 6:00 p.m. PT, and other surprise guests will be on hand during the live show at Galaxy Park.

DJs Coco & Breezy Pregame Entertainment

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's match to enjoy musical entertainment provided by producers and DJs Coco & Breezy who will perform pregame. The national anthem will be performed by Madee Raymundo. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will offer musical entertainment.

Merchandise

The LA Galaxy Team Store will feature the newly released LA Galaxy x Jeff Cole Collection which includes a scarf and shirt. The collection will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 24. Fans are also invited to visit the adidas RetroGrade Gazelle Pop-up at SoccerFest, located near Galaxy Garden. Gazelles will be available for purchase with an exclusive 20% discount for LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members. Offer is valid while supplies last and on Saturday, August 24 only.

SoccerFest

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, the LA Galaxy Foundation and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with the American Heart Association, the Ghana Association of Southern California, 24 Hour Fitness and AYSO in attendance. LA Galaxy legend AJ DeLaGarza and other LA Galaxy alumni to be announced will be signing autographs in SoccerFest. Professional boxer Diego Pacheco and members of the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team will also be signing autographs on Saturday at SoccerFest. There is plenty of entertainment for the kids to enjoy including glitter tattoos, face painting, Futpool and bounce houses. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times, Herdez and ramen sampling from Maruchan.

In-Stadium Giveaway

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for free nachos and salsa. Fans can redeem their vouchers at the concession stands labeled on the voucher.

LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team

The LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified team will face off against the Atlanta United Special Olympics Unified squad following the first-team match on Saturday, Aug. 24. The competition will feature two 25-minute halves, and all fans in the building are invited to stay and cheer on the LA Galaxy's Special Olympics Unified athletes.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation be auctioning a team-signed RetroGrade skate deck. The online auction will open at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 24 and will close at the 75th minute of Saturday's match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The 2024 LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team will have a booth at SoccerFest and will give away their photocards and sign autographs. The Hero of the Match is Corona Police Sergeant Robert Montanez. Montanez's accomplishments include two Southern California Medals of Valor, two department Medals of Valor and two department Stars of Courage over his 18 years as a local police officer. The Community Partner of the Match is Special Olympics Southern California. Fans can visit their website here to learn more about how they help provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The LA Galaxy Foundation is partnering with LA Galaxy alumnus AJ DeLaGarza for a matchday supplies drive benefitting Ronald McDonald House. Supply drop-off stations will be located at the Northeast and Northwest tailgate areas just outside of the stadium. View the list of requested supplies here.

Pups At The Pitch presented by Purina

Returning on Saturday night will be the Pups at the Pitch ticket package presented by Purina. The package gives fans the opportunity to enjoy a match on the berm with their dogs. For more information and to buy tickets: lagalaxy.com/pupsatthepitch.

Match Information

Saturday's match marks the fifth all-time MLS Regular Season meeting between the Galaxy and Atlanta, with LA trailing the series 1-3-0 (2 GF, 9 GA). In two all-time matches played at home against Atlanta United, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-1-0 (2 GF, 2 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA earned a 2-0 shutout victory over Atlanta on July 24, 2022.

