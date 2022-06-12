Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes June 12

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster.

OF Darryl Collins has been placed on the development list.

RHP Tim Holdgrafer has been signed and placed on the Fireflies active roster.

The Columbia Fireflies active roster now sits at 29 with one rehabbing player, one player on the injured list and one player on the development list.

Holdgrafer will wear jersey #34.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets today at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Shane Panzini (0-1, 1.50 ERA) takes the rock for Columbia and LHP Kris Anglin (3-3, 4.71 ERA) gets the nod for Augusta.

Today is Sunday Funday as Columbia closes out MLB Play Ball! Weekend at Segra Park. As gates open, Guillermo Quintana and Dayton Dooney will sign autographs for fans and after the game, kids can run the bases! Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

COLUMBIA BATS SHUT DOWN IN 9-0 CONTEST: The Columbia Fireflies found themselves on the wrong side of a lopsided game again as they fell 9-0 to the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday evening at Segra Park. Columbia (15-41) was shut out for the fifth time this season and for the first time since May 26 at Lynchburg. Jordano Perez (W, 3-2) worked the first six frames, then James Acuna spun two and Juan Mateo closed out the game with a scoreless ninth. Augusta (31-25) was the first to score again Saturday evening, as they found some two-out magic in the early innings against Columbia. After Ben Hernandez (L, 0-4) recorded the first two outs on four pitches, a single and a throwing error from third baseman Enrique Valdez allowed Geraldo Quintero to score and Augusta to take a 1-0 lead.It didn't stop there as Augusta added two in the third from a Rusber Estrada homer, his fourth of the season to grant the GreenJackets a 3-0 lead. They added another pair from a Quintero single and Brandon Parker sacrifice fly in the fourth before hanging four on Columbia in the fifth. That buried the Fireflies 9-0 before they were able to add their third hit of the game.

BIG HOMER: Friday night, third baseman Enrique Valdez tallied Columbia's only two extra-base hits, a double and a homer. The infielder has now played 43 games this season, 21 at home and 22 on the road. He has three homers, all of which are at Segra Park, has seven doubles at home compared to four on the road and has tallied 12 RBI at Segra Park as opposed to six on the road.

IF YOU'RE NOT FIRST, YOU'RE LAST: After losing their last four games by a total of 39 runs, the Columbia Fireflies now own the worst run differential in professional baseball, overtaking Visalia, who had taken the mantle from Columbia in May. The Fireflies have been outscored by 164 runs in their first 56 games (2.93 runs/game), where Visalia has been outscored by 138 runs. If that weren't enough, the Fireflies also own the lowest batting average in MiLB (.198) by .012, the lowest fielding percentage (.948) by .005 and have surrendered the ninth-most runs in all of MiLB (348).

THE BOY OF SUMMER: Fireflies outfielder River Town has been playing well in the month of June. He has a hit in seven of the nine games he has played, including a homer in Thursday's game vs the GreenJackets. Overall, Town is 11-34 (.324) with a homer and five doubles during the month. The run has been able to put him in a position to lead the Fireflies roster in all triple crown categories. He has the team's highest average (.244) and is tied for the most homers (6) while trailing Guillermo Quintana for most RBI by one (20).

A HANDFUL OF DUBS: Tuesday night, Heribert Garcia spun five innings in relief of Shane Panzini, earning his team-best fifth win of the season. Columbia's reliever has three wins in his last five relief appearances and has overtaken tonight's starter, Luinder Avila, fort the most wins on the roster this season.

DUCKS AREN'T IN A ROW: The Fireflies have won back-to-back contests just once this season. It came in the fourth and fifth games of the season at Charleston April 12 and 13. That makes Columbia 1-14 after winning a game this season. It has been 49 games since the Fireflies have won back-to-back.

