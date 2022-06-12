Big Fifth Inning Pushes Ballers over Woodies in Saturday Night Marquee Matchup

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by two clutch RBIs in the fifth inning, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers picked up their second victory of the season in front of a packed Atrium Health Ballpark, winning 2-1 over the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday night.

RHP Jared Kelley escaped the evening with a clean outing on the mound, striking out a season-high six batters in three innings, walking one and allowing one run on three hits. The No. 8 overall prospect in the White Sox organization lowered his ERA for the second straight outing with Saturday night's outing. RHP Angel Acevedo (W, 1-2) relieved Kelley in the fourth, tossing three perfect innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts to help Kannapolis stay in the fight of a tight ballgame.

Down East opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when Yenci Pena, who had entered as a replacement in the second inning, smacked an RBI single to score Alejandro Osuna. The base knock from Pena gave the Wood Ducks an early 1-0 lead.

The Ballers ensured that the lead did not hold for Down East in the bottom of the fifth. On the very first pitch of the inning, Victor Torres lifted a solo home run to left field to knot the ballgame at 1-1. Later in the inning, with James Beard on-base, Wes Kath crushed a line drive into right center field, resulting in an RBI double. Beard's run scored on Kath's double put Kannapolis on top 2-1 in the fifth inning.

LHP Mitch Bratt started the night on the bump for the Wood Ducks, tallying seven strikeouts in five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. RHP Damian Mendoza cleaned up the night in relief of Bratt with three no-hit innings, striking out four.

The Wood Ducks threatened the narrow lead in the top of the ninth inning after Zach Cable walked two. Despite the two free passes, Cable (S, 1) stuck with it during a tough spot and closed out the night using fastballs around 98 and 99 miles-per-hour.

Kannapolis and Down East will close out the six-game series at Atrium Health Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. LHP Tommy Sommer will make his second start of the series on Sunday after starting on Tuesday night's win for the Ballers.

