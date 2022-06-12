Shorebirds - Woodpeckers Finale Cancelled on Sunday, June 12

June 12, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







Salisbury, MD - Due to inclement weather, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Fayetteville Woodpeckers game sched- uled for Sunday, June 12 is cancelled. The game will not be rescheduled as the Shorebirds and Woodpeckers do not play each other again this season.

Fans with tickets to today's game can exchange their tickets for any other remaining Shorebirds game during the 2022 season, excluding July 4. To exchange your tickets, please contact the Shorebirds box office by calling 410- 219-3112 Monday through Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM.

The Shorebirds Kids Club game will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 26. Kids Club members can call the office at 410-219-3112 to exchange their tickets and vouchers originally scheduled for June 12 to Sunday, June 26.

If you have any questions, please email tickets@theshorebirds.com or call the office at 410-219-3112.

Lastly, fans with tickets to the Saturday, June 11 contest that was affected by inclement weather are also able to exchange their tickets for any remaining game during the 2022 season, excluding July 4. To exchange your tickets, please contact the Shorebirds box office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.