Pelicans Blank Mudcats 5-0

June 12, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will go into Sunday with a chance to take the series after winning 5-0 on Saturday evening over the Carolina Mudcats. The win keeps the Birds in a tie for the Carolina League South Division with Charleston at 39-17, while the Mudcats dropped to 30-26 with their third loss of the series.

Ethan Hearn (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) provided the power with a two-run homer in the ninth while Jacob Wetzel (2-4, RBI, R) led the team in hits. Kevin Alcantara (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) also smacked a double in the victory.

It was another impressive night for Luis Devers (7-3) who threw five shutout innings with three hits allowed while striking out six. Adam Laskey struck out four of his seven batters faced through two innings to earn his second save of the year.

Carolina was held to just four singles for the game with 12 strikeouts. Eduardo Garcia (1-4) and Jackson Chourio (1-3) each got a hit out of the two and three spots in the lineup.

Only two pitchers threw for Carolina as Alexander Cornielle (2-6) took the loss with two earned runs over his five innings off three hits and two walks while striking out five. Fernando Olguin sacrificed the following three earned runs off four hits in his four innings with five punchouts.

The Pelicans took the lead first in the second inning as Wetzel flew a double to center field with runners on first and second to score BJ Murray. With runners on the corners, Felix Stevens followed with a sacrifice fly to center to plate Matt Warkentin and gave the Birds a 2-0 lead.

Saturday's contest stayed 2-0 until the eighth inning when Alcantara brought in Kevin Made with a two-out double to center.

The finishing two runs came on Hearn's home run to right field for his fourth of the season and second of the series.

Sunday's series finale will start at 1:00 p.m. as the Pelicans hold a 3-2 lead this week.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.