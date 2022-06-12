4-1 Win over Red Sox Completes RiverDogs First Sweep of Season

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs won their seventh straight game, finishing off a six-game sweep of the Salem Red Sox with a 4-1 triumph on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and outhit the Red Sox 9-4 in front of 3,951 fans. The team remains tied atop the Carolina League South Division standings with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Christian Fernandez and Austin Vernon combined to hold Salem (28-29) without a hit over the first 6.0 innings. Fernandez tossed the first 4.0 frames, collecting seven strikeouts while allowing only one batter to reach base on a walk. Vernon blanked the Red Sox for his first 2.0 innings on the hill, before allowing the Red Sox first hit, a solo home run by Marcelo Mayer. That hit represented the only run scored by Salem in the contest. Vernon also went 4.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits with four punchouts.

The RiverDogs (40-17) broke open a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Willy Vasquez started the rally with a single and quickly stole second base before Bobby Seymour and Nick Schnell worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. With Kenny Piper at the plate, Tyler Uberstine committed a balk to force in the game's first run. The next hitter, Luis Leon, rolled a single up the middle to score two more and hand the home team a 3-0 advantage.

The final run of the game for the RiverDogs crossed the plate in the sixth. Schnell opened the frame with a single and moved into scoring position via a base on balls to Piper. Edwin Barragan snuck a groundball through the middle to score Schnell for a 4-0 lead.

Brayden Theriot worked a scoreless ninth inning, stranding two runners, to earn his first save of the season.

Vasquez, Schnell and Mason Auer each finished their night with two hits. Leon stretched his hitting streak to nine games in the contest. Mayer was the only Salem player with multiple hits, collecting a late double to go with his earlier home run.

The RiverDogs hosted a celebration of the 1995 Cannon Street All-Stars Little League team to cap off Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health. Members of the team were in attendance and tossed ceremonial first pitches before the game. A new book detailing their journey, titled Stolen Dreams: The 1955 Cannon Street All-Stars and Little League Baseball's Civil War, was available for fans to purchase. The RiverDogs wore special uniforms with the Cannon Street All-Stars logo across the chest that were auctioned during the game. Proceeds from the auction benefitted the 1955 Cannon Street All-Stars Youth Baseball Academy non-profit (CYBA).

Following an off day on Monday, the RiverDogs will hit the road for a six-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park. RHP Daiveyon Whittle (0-1, 1.93) will start the opening game of the series on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Augusta has yet to announce their starter for game one.

